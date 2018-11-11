Brokerages Set $57.00 Target Price for AZZ Inc (AZZ)

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. AZZ’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $57.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AZZ an industry rank of 120 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

In other AZZ news, insider Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $228,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,271.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $45,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,097.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after buying an additional 151,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.48. 161,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,280. AZZ has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.41.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

