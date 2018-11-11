Brokerages Set American International Group Inc (AIG) Target Price at $61.57

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Argus lowered their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American International Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American International Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in American International Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 5,399,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,603,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

