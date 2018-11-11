Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Target Price at $289.70

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $289.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

AVGO stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.99. 3,361,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total transaction of $4,772,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,785,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 56,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

