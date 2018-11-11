Brokerages Set Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In related news, VP T Mckenna Trent sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $821,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,233.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,734. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $594.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

