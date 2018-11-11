Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Target Price at $68.83

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, October 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $56.65. 6,061,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $250,297.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,708. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

