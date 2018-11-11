Brokerages Set Experian plc (EXPN) Target Price at $1,845.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,845 ($24.11).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their target price on Experian from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Experian from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

EXPN traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,815 ($23.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428 ($18.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,708 ($22.32).

In other news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 10,000 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,904 ($24.88), for a total transaction of £190,400 ($248,791.32).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

