Brokerages Set First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Price Target at $20.65

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon National from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Horizon National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Horizon National from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on First Horizon National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

First Horizon National stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. 4,548,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,335. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $48,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,693.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell purchased 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,028.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 68,750 shares of company stock worth $1,086,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 29,974.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

