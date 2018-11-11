Brokerages Set ITT Inc (ITT) PT at $66.86

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

ITT opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.10%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ITT will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,635,000 after acquiring an additional 945,321 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,956,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,437,000 after acquiring an additional 209,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,886,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

