Brokerages Set Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB) Price Target at $6,956.67

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,956.67 ($90.90).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered Paddy Power Betfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Paddy Power Betfair to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 7,130 ($93.17) to GBX 6,950 ($90.81) in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of PPB stock traded down GBX 125 ($1.63) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,550 ($85.59). The stock had a trading volume of 367,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,747. Paddy Power Betfair has a 1-year low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

In other Paddy Power Betfair news, insider Peter Jackson acquired 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,168 ($93.66) per share, with a total value of £66,662.40 ($87,106.23).

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

