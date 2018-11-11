Brokerages Set RTL Group S.A. (RTL) Target Price at $68.77

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.38 ($79.52).

RTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

Shares of RTL Group stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €69.20 ($80.47). 4,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,078. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.