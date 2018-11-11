Brokerages Set UniCredit SpA (UCG) Target Price at $18.15

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.23 ($20.03).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

BIT:UCG traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €17.22 ($20.02). 26,190,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,270,000. UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

