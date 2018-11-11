Brokerages Set Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Price Target at $29.22

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. 1,587,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,870. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.95.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,885,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,876,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,809 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,513,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $15,492,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the business of buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. It offers market making and trading solutions. The company was founded by Vincent Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

