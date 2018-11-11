Brokers Offer Predictions for 5N Plus Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Thursday.

VNP stock opened at C$3.03 on Friday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, insider Nicholas Audet sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$266,250.00.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

