Brokers Set Expectations for KEYW Holding Corp.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (KEYW)

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) – William Blair issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KEYW in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for KEYW’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. KEYW had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of KEYW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KEYW from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KEYW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

KEYW opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.77. KEYW has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KEYW by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 614,071 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in KEYW by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,795,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 388,458 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KEYW by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 290,546 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KEYW by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 519,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KEYW by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,673 shares during the period.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

