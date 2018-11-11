Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) EVP Sells $57,320.00 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $29.29 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,870,000 after buying an additional 268,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,193,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,551,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 97.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,495,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,696,000 after buying an additional 3,702,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,824,000 after buying an additional 610,726 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 23.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,591,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,045,000 after buying an additional 1,075,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

