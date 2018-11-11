BT Group – CLASS A’s (BT.A) “Sector Performer” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 269.29 ($3.52).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 254.15 ($3.32) on Wednesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In related news, insider Alison Wilcox acquired 53,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £119,276.16 ($155,855.43).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

