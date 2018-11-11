BT2 [CST] (BT2) One Day Volume Tops $0.00

BT2 [CST] (CURRENCY:BT2) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, BT2 [CST] has traded flat against the dollar. BT2 [CST] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BT2 [CST] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BT2 [CST] coin can now be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00082000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00147575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00245625 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.09 or 0.10944340 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BT2 [CST] Coin Profile

BT2 [CST] was first traded on October 5th, 2017. BT2 [CST]’s official website is www.bitfinex.com/legal/cst/segwit2x.

Buying and Selling BT2 [CST]

BT2 [CST] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BT2 [CST] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BT2 [CST] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BT2 [CST] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

