Bunge Ltd (BG) CEO Purchases $94,665.00 in Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CEO Soren Schroder bought 1,500 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.11 per share, with a total value of $94,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Soren Schroder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bunge alerts:

On Monday, November 5th, Soren Schroder bought 500 shares of Bunge stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00.

Shares of BG stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bunge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Bunge by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Bunge by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bunge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bunge by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/bunge-ltd-bg-ceo-purchases-94665-00-in-stock.html.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.