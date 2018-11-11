Bunge Ltd (BG) Director Acquires $9,847,150.00 in Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Director Grain Co Continental acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $9,847,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,319,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,858,484.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BG stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.12. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bunge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 41.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,076,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,871,000 after buying an additional 3,535,679 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $64,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 81.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,685,000 after buying an additional 641,597 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $38,152,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bunge by 67.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after buying an additional 502,598 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bunge Ltd (BG) Director Acquires $9,847,150.00 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/bunge-ltd-bg-director-acquires-9847150-00-in-stock.html.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.