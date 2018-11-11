Bunzl plc (BNZL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,358 ($30.81).

BNZL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,660 ($34.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,232 ($29.17) on Friday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,918.50 ($25.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,472 ($32.30).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 59.40 ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 59.10 ($0.77) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%.

In related news, insider Patrick Larmon sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,404 ($31.41), for a total value of £685,140 ($895,256.76). Also, insider Paul Nicholas Hussey sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,340 ($30.58), for a total value of £113,864.40 ($148,784.01). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,966 shares of company stock valued at $109,762,440.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

