Byteball Bytes 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,089.00 (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Byteball Bytes has a total market cap of $28.83 million and $22,089.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Byteball Bytes has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be purchased for about $43.50 or 0.00679506 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00147051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00245310 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $698.33 or 0.10909549 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Coin Profile

Byteball Bytes’ genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 662,811 coins. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org.

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

