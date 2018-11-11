Cabot (CBT) Given a $75.00 Price Target at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research set a $75.00 price target on Cabot (NYSE:CBT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2019 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

CBT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 261,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,384. Cabot has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Cabot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 16th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

In other Cabot news, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,267,044.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas S. Cross sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,053,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,980,877. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Natixis boosted its position in Cabot by 104.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 212,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 18.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Cabot by 39.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

