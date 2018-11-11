CacheCoin (CACH) Price Up 7.9% This Week

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One CacheCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, CacheCoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. CacheCoin has a market cap of $11,941.00 and $0.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00800666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020858 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001859 BTC.

CacheCoin Profile

CacheCoin (CACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. The official website for CacheCoin is www.cachecoin.cc. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CacheCoin Coin Trading

CacheCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CacheCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CacheCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CacheCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

