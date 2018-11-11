Caci International Inc (CACI) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caci International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,951,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Caci International by 192.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Caci International by 331.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Caci International by 105.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 95.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caci International alerts:

Shares of CACI stock opened at $181.53 on Friday. Caci International Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caci International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Caci International from $183.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.62.

In other Caci International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $958,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $979,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,731 shares of company stock worth $2,080,561. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/caci-international-inc-caci-shares-bought-by-aperio-group-llc.html.

Caci International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.