Cadence Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,329,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,535,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,788,000 after buying an additional 1,153,941 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 1,764.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 189,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 179,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Energizer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $58,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,199.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Energizer from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

