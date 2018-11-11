Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 73,354 Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,267,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,797 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 301,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Shares of AMEH opened at $19.00 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (OTCMKTS:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

In other Apollo Medical news, CEO Warren Hosseinion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $495,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,474 shares of company stock worth $3,249,480 over the last ninety days.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care. The Company operates in healthcare delivery segment. Its operations include Hospitalists, which include its contracted physicians focusing on the delivery of medical care to hospitalized patients; an accountable care organization (ACO), which focuses on providing care to Medicare fee-for-service patients; an independent practice association (IPA), which contracts with physicians and provides care to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and dual-eligible patients on a risk- and value-based fee basis; approximately three clinics, which it owns or operates, and which provide specialty care in the greater Los Angeles area, and Palliative care, home health and hospice services, which include its at-home and end-of-life services.

