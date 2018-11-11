CAE (CAE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Get CAE alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. CAE has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CAE by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CAE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CAE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,324,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CAE by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CAE by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 87,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.