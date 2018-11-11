California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,992 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 35.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $1,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 389,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SITE. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $142,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,844,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock worth $7,310,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

