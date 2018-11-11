California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 78,724 Shares of Hill International Inc (HIL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Hill International worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 38.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 929,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hill International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

HIL stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Hill International Inc has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

