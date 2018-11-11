Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $577,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,824.00, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,904,000 after purchasing an additional 441,203 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 172,693 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 669,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,380,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.
