Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $308,744,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $785,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

WELL stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

