Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (ACWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $85.80 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

