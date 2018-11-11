Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.9% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $143.07 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $111,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,111.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total value of $76,788.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares in the company, valued at $684,044.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,495 shares of company stock worth $3,974,777. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-lowers-position-in-cummins-inc-cmi.html.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.