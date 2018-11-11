Camden Property Trust (CPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.87.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 31,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $3,011,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,390,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 37,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $3,517,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 308,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,921 shares of company stock valued at $23,290,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,294,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 247,431 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,110,000 after acquiring an additional 285,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,817,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,676,000 after acquiring an additional 216,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.54. 562,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,510. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $78.19 and a 1-year high of $95.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

