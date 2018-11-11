Camping World (CWH) Trading Down 7%

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $17.03. 1,231,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,575,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price objective on Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Camping World had a positive return on equity of 148.83% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, President Brent L. Moody acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $172,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $766,363. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $49,635,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 11.5% in the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 619,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,823 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Camping World by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

