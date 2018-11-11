Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Michael Kors (KORS) a $80.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KORS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michael Kors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.52.

Shares of KORS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 5,413,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,903. Michael Kors has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Michael Kors news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $10,948,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $12,837,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,436 shares of company stock valued at $60,640,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter worth about $140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Michael Kors by 114.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Michael Kors in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

