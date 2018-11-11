Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.49.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

In other Canaccord Genuity Group news, Director Mark Driscoll Whaling sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$332,050.00. Also, Director Dvaipayan Ghose acquired 10,000 shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00. Insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $776,331 in the last three months.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

