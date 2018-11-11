Canaccord Genuity Trims Sun Life Financial (SLF) Target Price to C$53.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.71.

Shares of SLF opened at C$48.45 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$46.96 and a 12 month high of C$56.09. The company has a current ratio of 481.58, a quick ratio of 448.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.01311658165698 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, insider Stephen Peacher sold 89,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.39, for a total value of C$4,598,634.15.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

