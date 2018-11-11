Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $1.0412 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

