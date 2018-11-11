Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 144.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,207 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 518.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $90.40 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

