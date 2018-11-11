Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

COF opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $84.94 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

