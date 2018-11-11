Carboncoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $434,979.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carboncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carboncoin has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00808932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001396 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

Carboncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,243 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

