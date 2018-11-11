Carebit Price Tops $0.0006 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. Carebit has a total market cap of $67,120.00 and $526.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035024 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00027322 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 112,848,034 coins and its circulating supply is 108,468,014 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

