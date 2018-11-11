Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas primarily in proven trends in the Barnett Shale area in North Texas and along the Texas and Louisiana onshore Gulf Coast regions. Carrizo controls significant prospective acreage blocks and utilizes advanced three-D seismic techniques to identify potential oil and gas reserves and drilling opportunities. “

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Ifs Securities assumed coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,079. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.28.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $190,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,095. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,814,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.