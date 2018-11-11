Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “$28.42” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $178,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $737,095 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

