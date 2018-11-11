Catalent (CTLT) Raised to Outperform at First Analysis

First Analysis upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.11.

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. 1,133,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,187. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $5,916,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

