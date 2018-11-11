Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Holdings Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2,041.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 122,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $126.91 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

