Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Position Increased by Piermont Capital Management Inc.

Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,970 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Cathay General Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $415,692.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $152.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $45.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

