Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.38. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 31898 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 1,296.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,097,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 166,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,633.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,220,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,066,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,167,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,783,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 915,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 900,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 195,147 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

