Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.98% of Central Pacific Financial worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $815.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.89. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $33.14.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.15 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.71%. Research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

